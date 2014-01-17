Hofstra and Stony Brook to renew rivalry

After a three-year hiatus, it appears as if Hofstra and Stony Brook will resume their rivalry in athletics.

According to the softball schedule on both university websites, the teams will play each other at Stony Brook on April 10.

The last time the two schools contested each other in any sport was in men's and women's tennis on April 14, 2011. Stony Brook defeated Hofstra 7-0 in both games.

The Hofstra and Stony Brook men's basketball squads last played each other on Dec. 10, 2008. The Pride topped the Seawolves, 61-56.

The women’s basketball squads squared off for the last time on Dec. 21, 2009, with Hofstra emerging victorious, 67-61.

Nothing has been said publicly, but sources indicated an announcement of the rivalry’s renewal could be made shortly, with the departments contesting each other in all sports beginning in the fall of 2014.

