Hofstra men's soccer eliminated from NCAA Tournament by UNC

The upset certainly would have been special, but Hofstra’s NCAA Tournament run ended in gut-wrenching fashion Sunday night in Chapel Hill, N.C., as No. 3 North Carolina eliminated the 14th-ranked Pride on penalty kicks, 5-3, after tying the game at 2-2 with less than five minutes remaining in regulation.



This first meeting between the two schools saw the Pride (14-4-4) enter Dorrance Field making their second third-round appearance in three years following the prior week’s 2-0 win over Yale.



Sunday’s first half saw three goals, all within a nine-minute stretch.

The Pride opened the scoring in the 18th minute when midfielder Teddy Baker slipped in a rebound off an assist from reigning CAA Player of the Year Eliot Goldthorp.



But the Tarheels answered quickly, as Ahmad Al Qaq leveled the match, heading in a cross from Andrew Czech to knot the score at 1-1 in the 21st minute.

Hofstra reclaimed the lead in the 27th minute when a pressing Pride attack forced North Carolina into an errant pass across their penalty area that Ryan Carmichael intercepted before striking a short-side blast past Tar Heels goalie Andrew Cordes for his 17th goal of the season to put Hofstra back on top, 2-1, which is how the game went to halftime.



The Tar Heels were in an unusual position, having conceded only 12 goals all season and never more than one in a single match.

Czech would threaten less than a minute into the second half, ringing a shot off the crossbar. Hofstra would commit a foul soon after and the Tar Heels would keep up pressure, generating a pair of shots over the next minute.



Fouls from both sides dominated much of the middle portion of the half, which saw more than 12 minutes without a shot from either side.



But North Carolina would persist, striking the crossbar again - this time off the foot of Al Qaq - in the 80th minute.



The Pride still led, but any thoughts luck would carry through were erased less than five minutes later when Martin Vician evened the score at 2-2, finishing off a set-piece feed from Quenzi Huerman with a stunning header into the far corner.

The Tar Heels kept up the pressure late, generating four shots and forcing three corners in the waning five minutes of regulation, but Hofstra held on to get to the whistle and a chance at regrouping for overtime.



The Pride generated the lone shot of the first 10-minute overtime period when Carmichael missed high, and the sides traded single shots in the second overtime with neither finding the twine.



A hard-fought match with a quarterfinal berth within Hofstra’s grasp late in what would have been a major upset would come down to penalty kicks.

The Tar Heels would convert on all five of their penalties, with goalkeeper Andrew Cordes denying Stefan Mason’s low left attempt in the second round for the only save of the shootout.



But it was enough to end Hofstra’s run.