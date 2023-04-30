Stony Brook men's lacrosse survives Hofstra's comeback attempt

They came running off the bench, in ones and twos as the horn groaned.

A dogpile ensued.

This was a celebration. Of a win. Of an accomplishment. Of survival.

Because that’s exactly what Stony Brook’s men’s lacrosse team did. They survived Hofstra, 11-10, at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead Saturday night.

And as a result, Stony Brook (8-6, 5-3) clinched third place in the Colonial Athletic Association, and will meet second seed Drexel (8-5, 5-2) Thursday night in the second of two semifinal games. Towson (6-8, 5-2) and Delaware (10-4, 6-1) will be the first game.

Matt Anderson had four goals and an assist for Stony Brook. Dylan Pallonetti and Jonathan Huber had two goals each, while Will Button, Noah Armitage, and Robbie Smith tallied a goal apiece. Goaltender Jamison MacLachlan made 11 saves.

The stakes in the 13th all-time matchup between the Nassau County and Suffolk County programs were high as the winner would advance to the CAA Men’s Lacrosse tournament next weekend in Newark, Delaware, while the loser’s season would come to an end on a rain-soaked field. The win-and-in scenario was because of Towson’s 15-10 upset win over conference-leading Delaware earlier in the day.

So the significance of the matchup between Long Island programs was clear. And its subtext was fascinating since the game was a matchup between the CAA’s second-highest scoring team (Stony Brook) and the team that yielded the second-fewest goals in the conference (Hofstra).

The Pride’s game plan was to clog the midfield, collapse around goalkeeper Mac Gates (nine saves) in the defensive zone and force the Seawolves into playing a deliberate, clock draining game.

It worked. For a half.

Entering the third quarter, Hofstra and Stony Brook were tied at 4. Fifteen minutes later, the Seawolves entered the fourth with a 8-5 lead thanks to goals off the sticks of Anderson, Huber, Armitage, and Button.

Stony Brook kept attacking in the fourth, as Smith (eight seconds), Pallonetti (59 seconds) and Anderson (2:03) blew shots past Gates early in the final quarter.

But just as it looked as if the Seawolves could begin preparing for a trip to Delaware, the Pride channeled its inner Stony Brook. Hofstra scored five times in a span of 10:08 to cut the deficit to 11-10.

That was as close as the Pride would come, however. Stony Brook spent the final minutes killing the clock.

Kane, Matt Elder and Rory Jones led the Pride (5-9, 3-4) with two goals each. Justin Sykes, Chase Patterson, Ryan Woodland, and Ryan Sheridan added a goal apiece.