LI college roundup: Hofstra men end regular season with victory

Jean Aranguren had 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists to propel the host Hofstra men’s basketball team to a 70-49 win over North Carolina A&T in its regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon.

Cruz Davis added 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Eric Parnell (12 points) shot 4-for-7 from three-point range for the Pride (14-17, 6-12 CAA). Hofstra led 25-22 at halftime and outscored N.C. A&T 45-27 in the second half, while shooting 53.33% (16-for-30) from the field.

Jahnathan Lamothe had 25 points and six rebounds for N.C. A&T (7-24, 3-15).

Hofstra’s next game will be on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the first round of the CAA championship against an opponent to be determined.

Stony Brook 71, Elon 66: CJ Luster III scored 24 points and Andre Snoddy added 15 points and 14 rebounds for host Stony Brook in its regular-season finale. Luster and Snoddy played all 40 minutes for the Seawolves (8-23, 4-14 CAA), who will play in the first round of the CAA Championship on Friday.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Hofstra 15, Binghamton 5: Trevor Natalie had four goals and one assist, John Madsen added three goals and one assist and Rory Jones scored all three of his goals in the first quarter for host Hofstra (4-1). Anthony Mollica added a goal and three assists and Trey Parkes had three assists. Shea Kennedy made 13 saves for the Pride, who led 7-2 after the opening quarter.

Stony Brook 12, Manhattan 7: Justin Bonacci scored all three of his goals in the fourth quarter and added three assists for visiting Stony Brook, which went on a 6-1 run after Manhattan tied it at 6-6 early in the third quarter. Brendan Marino had four goals and one assist and Jamison MacLachlan made 13 saves for the Seawolves (4-2), who collected 24 ground balls to Manhattan’s 12.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Johns Hopkins 14, Stony Brook 13: The 14th-ranked Seawolves led 13-8 going into the fourth quarter before visiting No. 10 Johns Hopkins erupted for six goals and held Stony Brook without a goal in the final 15 minutes.

Johns Hopkins’ Ava Angello (three assists) scored all three of her goals in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead goal with 1:00 left. Ashley Mackin had four goals and Lacey Downey (one assist) scored two of her three goals in the fourth quarter for the Blue Jays.

Charlotte Wilmoth scored four goals, Isabella Caporuscio had three goals and Riley McDonald and Courtney Maclay each added a pair for the Seawolves (3-1).

Princeton 20, Hofstra 4: Meg Morrisroe had four goals and one assist and Haven Dora had a goal and seven assists for host Princeton (3-1). Jordyn Poll, Megan Flannery, Kristen Redding and Kayleigh Bender score for the Pride (4-1).

BASEBALL

St. John’s 13, Louisville 7: Luke Orbon had a three-RBI triple to give visiting St. John’s an 8-5 lead in a six-run eighth inning. Will Cowan (3-for-5) had an RBI double in the eighth to tie it at 5 for the Red Storm (1-7), who snapped Louisville’s six-game winning streak. Jayder Raifstanger (three hits) and Jackson Tucker each had three RBIs. — Staff and wire reports