Hogan's 2-run HR helps Oral Roberts win 21st straight, clinch super regional berth

STILLWATER, Okla. — Matt Hogan hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and Oral Roberts beat Dallas Baptist 6-5 Sunday night to extend the nation's longest active win streak and win the Stillwater Regional.

Oral Roberts (48-11), which has won a program record (D-I era) 21 consecutive games and is just the eighth No. 4 seed in history to win a regional. The Golden Eagles' only other super regional appearance came in 2006.

Miguel Santos led off the top of the sixth with a single before Tom Poole and Nate Rombach hit back-to-back home runs for Dallas Baptist (47-16) to make it 4-4 but Hogan’s homer in the home half of the inning gave Oral Roberts the lead for good.

Holden Breeze hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the first but Santos led off the top of the second with a home run for Dallas Baptist to make it 2-1. ORU loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the inning before Jacob Godman scored when Justin Quinn reached on a fielder's choice and Jonah Cox — who extended his hitting streak to 44 consecutive games — followed with an RBI single to make it 4-1.

Santos, who went 3 for 4, added an RBI single in the seventh that capped the scoring.