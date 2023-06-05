Jobert's home run in eighth leads LSU to 6-5 win over Oregon State at Baton Rouge Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. — Brayden Jobert hit a leadoff home run in the eighth inning, lifting LSU to a 6-5 victory over Oregon State on Sunday in a weather-delayed game at the Baton Rouge Regional.

The home run answered a two-run home run by Oregon State's Gavin Turley that tied the game at 5 an inning earlier.

Lightning storms caused several delays in the regional and Oregon State (40-19), which took its first loss of the weekend, was forced to play a late-night loser-out game against Sam Houston. LSU (45-15) has won both of its games and advanced to the championship round on Monday.

Oregon State took a 3-0 lead over LSU, but the Tigers rallied with a two-run home run by Dylan Crews in the fourth inning and solo home runs by Hayden Travinski and Cade Beloso to open the fifth. The Tigers went up 5-3 in the sixth when Josh Pearson led off with a home run.

In all, the Tigers hit five home runs, four of them with no outs.