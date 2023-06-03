SportsCollege

Johnson's 6 RBIs lead No. 1 national seed Wake Forest past George Mason 12-0

By The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seth Keener struck out a season-high 13 batters in a seven-inning start, Justin Johnson had a grand slam and six RBIs, and No. 1 national seed Wake Forest beat George Mason 12-0 on Friday night in the Winston-Salem Regional.

It was the most strikeouts by a Wake Forest pitcher all season.

Wake Forest (48-10) set a program record for wins to advance to the winners' bracket against No. 2 seed Maryland on Saturday. George Mason (34-26) plays an elimination game against Northeastern earlier in the day.

Adam Cecere hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Johnson did the same in the third for a 4-0 lead. Johnson's second home run of the day cleared the bases in the eighth and capped the scoring.

Keener struck out eight of the first 11 batters and had a season-high nine through four innings.

Wake Forest announced it was the first sellout crowd (3,823) at David F. Couch Ballpark.

