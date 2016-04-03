Kreuscher lifts Dowling over Mercy in three overtimes

Brooke Kreuscher scored with 39 seconds left in the third overtime to lead Dowling over Mercy, 9-8, in an East Coast Conference women’s lacrosse game on Saturday. Each team scored three in the first half and five in the second but went scoreless through overtime until the winner. Alyssa Milano had three goals, while Kreuscher had two goals and an assist for Dowling (2-0, 8-1).

Farmingdale State 13, Mt. Saint Mary 12: Brittany Rosino scored her seventh goal of the day off a free position shot in overtime to break a tie at 12 and lead Farmingdale State in its Skyline Conference opener. Farmingdale State led 12-7 with 14:31 left in the second half before Mt. Saint Mary scored five consecutive goals to send the game to overtime.

Adelphi 4, LIU Post 3: Michelle Scannell scored her second goal with 23:23 left in the second half to give Adelphi a 3-2 lead over LIU Post in a non-conference game. Kate Beier put the Panthers (8-0) up 4-2 with 9:34 remaining on an assist from Danielle Montano, and the Pioneers’ (7-2) Connor Bird scored with 3:22 left to pull within one.

Old Westbury, 16, Sage 5: Natasha Treuman scored seven goals to lead Old Westbury (3-5, 1-0) to a win over Sage (3-4, 0-1) in the Skyline Conference opener. Courtney Gallagher put the Panthers up for good with 21:07 remaining in the first half. She had two goals. Halle Johnson assisted on the shot. Both players had four assists.

St. Joseph’s 17, Mt. St. Vincent 1: St. Joseph’s scored 10 unanswered first-half goals and never trailed as it opened Skyline season with a win. Heather Ferchland, Jessica Cordano and Tricia Barrett had three goals each to lead the Golden Eagles (3-4, 1-0) over the Dolphins (0-7, 0-1).

Elizabethtown 17, USMMA 16: USMMA’s halftime 10-7 lead disappeared as Elizabethtown got a goal from Dana Robidoux with 11 seconds left for the win in the Landmark Conference. Meredith Willard led USMMA (2-2, 0-2) with eight goals. Jessica Reilly had four and Marua Malone had three.

MEN’S GAMES

Molloy 8, Post University 7: Austin Valenti had three goals including the go-ahead score with 14:09 left in the fourth quarter that put Molloy up for good at 6-5. Connor Slane scored two goals less than three minutes apart in the second quarter to tie and take a lead, which helped the Lions keep pace in a back-and-forth game.

Providence 15, St. John’s 10: Will Mazzone had six goals and two assists, but St. John’s fell to Providence in its first Big East game. Colin Duffy scored his first four career goals for the Red Storm (1-9, 0-1). The Friars (7-3, 1-0) won 17-of-29 faceoffs.

Dowling 13, District of Columbia 7: Brian White had three goals and three assists to lead Dowling (3-1, 7-2) in an East Coast Conference game. Eddie Hillkewicz and Shane Clark added three goals apiece for Dowling.

Nassau CC 7, Baltimore-Essex 6: Jack Pace had three goals as Nassau remained undefeated with an overtime win. Will Fitzpatrick had 20 saves for the Lions (8-0).

Limestone 13, NYIT 11: Sean Cleary netted four goals and Will Kistinger scored three, but NYIT fell to Limestone. The Bears (8-2) were down one going into halftime and couldn’t complete a comeback against the Saints (12-0). West Babylon’s Kevin Reisman won Limestone’s 20 faceoffs compared to NYIT’s five.

Merrimack 18, Adelphi 14: Salvatore Tuttle’s six goals, which included three in an eight-goal fourth quarter, were not enough as Adelphi (7-2, 5-1) fell to Merrimack (7-1, 5-1) in a Northeast-10 matchup. The Panthers got three goals within the final five minutes to pull within four.

