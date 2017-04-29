Kylie Ohlmiller breaks another record in Stony Brook's win over Hofstra

When Kylie Ohlmiller plays, it’s best to keep a record book handy.

She’s been shattering records at a blistering pace this season, and Friday night was no exception. In Stony Brook women’s lacrosse’s 19-4 win over host Hofstra at Shuart Stadium, Ohlmiller had six goals and four assists, including her 60th assist of the season, breaking the single-season America East record previously held by Claire Petersen, now the team’s director of pperations.

The record-breaker came with 16:10 remaining in the first half when Ohlmiller found Samantha DiSalvo in front of the cage, pushing Stony Brook’s lead to 11-0. The Seawolves led 13-0 at halftime and led 17-0 before Hofstra’s Becky Conto scored a free position goal with 13:25 left in the game.

“I used to sit in this stadium and watch Northwestern and Hofstra and other teams play, and it’s awesome to be on the opposite side of it and see all these little girls in the same shoes,” said Ohlmiller, who has 122 points this season and could break the NCAA single-season points record of 148, set by Maryland’s Jen Adams in 2001. “If I can put on a show for them, it means a lot.”

This season, Ohlmiller has broken the program assists record (she now has 153) and the America East career points record (she now has 299).

With a point in Saturday’s noon game against UMass-Lowell, Ohlmiller will become the program’s first 300-point scorer.

“She’s the best player in the country, and I’ll put my name on that,” said coach Joe Spallina. “I think I know a little bit about this game. I think she’s the best player in the country. She’s done it in every game. She’s produced against everybody.”

Ohlmiller and her sister, Taryn, got things started early for the Seawolves, combining to either score or assist 11 of Stony Brook’s 13 first-half goals. Stony Brook, which is now 15-1, outshot Hofstra, 22-9, in the first half.

Anna Tesoriero made eight saves and praised a defense led by Brooke Gubitosi (two caused turnovers).

“I was seeing the ball well, and we had great defense in front of me,” Tesoriero said. “When they can push a shot out to eight meters and I can see a shot from 10 meters out, it gives me a better chance of seeing it.”

Taryn Ohlmiller entered the game in a presumed race with Hofstra’s Alyssa Parrella for the National Freshman of the Year award, and it was Stony Brook’s first-year star who came out on top. She had five goals and three assists, while the Seawolves defense held Parrella without a point.

Parrella was a factor defensively, causing a turnover and picking up a ground ball. Parrella, who finished the season with 47 goals and 29 assists for the second-highest points total in program history, yielded the scoring to Hofstra’s seniors on Senior Night. Conto and Morgan Knox each scored two goals in their final games with the Pride (8-8).

While Taryn Ohlmiller said she thinks she set herself apart from Parrella with her performance, Hofstra coach Shannon Smith stuck up for her own freshman standout.

“Not a lot of freshman can do what Alyssa does for us,” she said. “There’s nothing that we don’t ask Alyssa to do, and that’s a lot that we ask of a freshman.”

Despite the spotlight on two of the NCAA’s top up-and-comers, the night belonged to Kylie Ohlmiller, and her sister said she’s no longer surprised at her accomplishments.

“She’s been my role model growing up, and hopefully one day I’ll get to beat them, too,” Taryn Ohlmiller said. “It’s great being able to play alongside her and watch her.”