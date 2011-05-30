LIers LIft Northwestern to national title

As if Long Island women's lacrosse didn't already have cachet, local players provided all the furniture in Northwestern's 8-7 victory over Maryland Sunday in the NCAA Division I final at Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium.

Long Islanders scored every Northwestern goal and one of their brethren, junior goalkeeper Brianne LoManto, was steady-to-spectacular against the defending NCAA Division I champion in a rematch of last year's final.

In reversing Maryland's 13-11 decision a year ago, Northwestern (21-2) fulfilled a preseason wish and claimed its sixth NCAA crown -- second all-time to Maryland's 10 -- by bringing to a screeching halt a full-throttle attack typical of Maryland (21-2) before a crowd of 8,011, the third-largest attendance in NCAA women's lacrosse history.

West Babylon junior Shannon Smith, the tournament's MVP, had four goals. Miller Place freshman Kara Mupo had two and Erin Fitzgerald, a sophomore from Mount Sinai, and Jessica Russo, a junior from St. Anthony's, added one each.

Mupo, who opened the scoring for Northwestern, ended the afternoon by racing to hug LoManto -- "my best friend" -- her fellow Miller Place graduate.

Maryland scored only twice in the second half. And when LoManto stymied leading Maryland scoring threat Katie Schwarzmann on a clear breakaway with 11:52 to play, it summed up Northwestern's daylong strategy and execution: Don't let the other team run, and when it does, stop it.

"Freaking out is not really an option when you're a goalie," LoManto said of the instant when Schwarzmann barreled toward her. "I knew she liked to go high, so that's what I was ready for."

The save came with Northwestern clinging to a 7-6 lead after a 5-5 halftime tie, and soon was followed by LoManto stoning Laura Merrifield from a free-position start. By that point, Northwestern had taken control after Maryland built an early 4-1 lead.

Slowly, Maryland's trademark wide-open style disappeared. Northwestern coach Kelly Amonte Hiller gave Kerri Harrington, a freshman from Westwood, Mass., her first start of the season with the simple assignment of shutting down Maryland's catalyst, Australian senior Sarah Mollison. She came into the game with 56 goals and 45 assists, but with Harrington stalking her constantly, Mollison was unable to score a single point.

"I thought if I was able to handle Shannon , I could handle anyone," Harrington said. "[Mollison] was fast, but I was fast, too."

What appeared an ideal adjustment by Maryland, springing freshman Beth Glaros free in the crease for three quick goals, didn't last. Soon, Northwestern had gotten two goals from Smith -- a submarine shot from 10 yards and a sneaky, hard-angle bullet after curling around the goal -- and pulled even on Russo's sidearm blast with five seconds to go in the half.

The second half was a "fight," in the words of Maryland coach Cathy Reese, as Maryland committed a whopping 22 fouls -- 34 for the game -- to Northwestern's five. Still, Northwestern could not be shaken from its lengthy offensive possessions, its players ducking, dodging, tiptoeing, waterbugging while cradling the ball just out of reach.

Ultimately, Hiller said, that ball control wore down the midfielders, who normally expend most of their energy racing toward the opponent's goal.

Smith's third goal came 10 scoreless minutes into the second half, making it 6-5. And though Maryland responded within seconds on Kristy Black's fast-break score, Mupo's second goal put Northwestern ahead to stay at 7-6 with 15:24 left, and Smith scored the clincher at 4:36.

To have it all play out on Long Island, Smith said, "just makes it that much more special."