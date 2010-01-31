Lindenhurst's Parzych still seeking first Bryant win of season

It's been an interesting journey for Adam Parzych, to say the least.

He's been to two different colleges and has had four knee surgeries and four coaches in the last five years. To top it off, the 6-3 senior guard is playing for a Bryant University basketball team that has yet to get a win. Bryant, in its second season as a Division I program, fell to 0-22 with a 50-46 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson Saturday.

"It's been tough," said Parzych, who graduated from Lindenhurst in 2005. (His younger brother Kamil currently stars for Lindenhurst.) "Not winning a game isn't easy to deal with."

Somehow, Parzych hasn't let the prospect of a winless season diminish his resolve. In fact, he says he and the rest of the team have been practicing as hard as they ever have to get that win.

"It's really a big deal, because sometimes we really get down about it," he said. "Getting a win would help us to maintain a positive attitude."

Parzych, who spent his freshman year at Hartford in 2005-06 before transferring to Bryant, said he doesn't regret the decision. "[Bryant] is a good academic school," he said. "You can get both here. A good education and good basketball."

Parzych acknowledged it could take some time to build the program, which had only eight wins last season. "It's a little tough to recruit now. We're still on probation and we play so many road games," he said. The Owls have played 15 of their first 20 games on the road.

Three were at Boston College, St. John's and Indiana; the Owls lost by an average of 36 points. But that didn't stop Parzych from playing his heart out. "Playing against schools like Indiana with so much history has made me tougher," he said. "It's every kid's dream to play against the big schools and say you played in front of thousands of people."

Parzych, who is averaging 6.4 points, enjoyed a stretch of three straight games in which he reached double figures, including a season-high 16 twice. "We have [six] home games left," said Parzych, who predicted Bryant will get that first win soon. "And we won't give up."

Honor roll

Farmingdale State freshman Faustine Chukwuezi set a school record in the women's triple jump with a mark of 37 feet, 101/2 inches at the NYU Gotham Cup. The Central Islip graduate's distance qualified her for the NCAA Division III championships at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. . . . Yale freshman and Calhoun graduate Megan Vasquez was named Ivy League rookie of the week. The 5-8 guard leads the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game.