LIU Post moves up in Directors' Cup standings

A second-place finish by LIU Post's field hockey team helped the Pioneers move up eight spots into sixth place in the Division II Learfield Sports Directors' Cup at the end of December.

The Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup was developed between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today. Points are awarded to schools based on their athletic finish in up to 14 sports, including seven men's and seven women’s.

LIU Post also improved their place in the Learfield Sports Directors Cup standings with a ninth-place finish in women's volleyball. They also earned points from their men's soccer team making an NCAA East Region final appearance.

"This latest Learfield Directors' Cup ranking is another way of showcasing the talent that the Pioneers have and we look forward to more success in the coming seasons," said Bryan Collins, the director of athletics at LIU Post. "The LIU Post Department of Athletics is extremely proud of our student-athletes for the way they perform both on the field and in the classroom."

The next rankings will be released on March 20 and includes winter sports such as basketball and swimming.