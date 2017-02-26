LIU Post women open season with win over Pace

Ryan McKinney scored six goals Saturday to lead LIU Post to a season-opening 15-8 women’s lacrosse victory over host Pace.

Connor Bird had three goals, and Sara Stephens and Alyssa Mallery had a goal apiece.

Goalie Olivia Kirk made eight saves.

Thirty minutes into the game, and with the score tied at 4, the Pioneers scored three unanswered goals. Pace roared back to gie the game at 7.

LIU Post then went on a six-goal run to secure the win.

Molloy 19, American International 15: Jessica Markowitz scored nine goals to lead Molloy in its home opener. Brianna Wilson scored four goals, and added eight assists.

Fairfield 19, Hofstra 14: Alyssa Parrella scored seven goals in Hofstra’s (2-1) non-conference loss. Lexi Lenaghan had three goals.

Men’s games

Adelphi 9, LIU Post 6: Brendan McDougal had 13 saves to lead Adelphi (2-1) in a non-conference win. Ian Kirby and Nicolas Racalbuto each had two goals.

Farmingdale 23, Mitchell 2: Keith Wieczorek scored five goals to lead Farmingdale in its season opener. Zach Rudolph and Trevor Church each had three goals.