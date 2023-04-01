Local college roundup: Matt Anderson's four goals power SBU lacrosse

Matt Anderson scored four goals, including the winning goal with 44 seconds left to lead Stony Brook’s men’s lacrosse team to a 13-12 CAA win over Towson Saturday. Blake Behlen assisted the winning goal and finished with a goal and two assists. Dylan Palonetti added three goals and an assist and Jamison MacLachlan made 17 saves for Stony Brook (6-4, 3-0).

Hofstra 12, Monmouth 6: Gerard Kane had four goals and one assist for Hofstra (3-7, 1-2) in the CAA. Colton Rudd added two goals and two assists, Matt Elder scored two goals and Mac Gates made 15 saves.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

LIU 14, Central Connecticut 5: Leah Nonnenmann scored five goals and Lluna Katz had four goals for LIU (5-7, 3-1) in the NEC. Francesca Vasile-Cozzo and Olivia Fantigrossi each added a goal and two assists.

Monmouth 17, Hofstra 16: Katie Kelly had five goals and an assist in Hofstra’s overtime loss in the CAA. Rachel Graff added four goals and an assist and Kerry Walser had three goals and an assist for Hofstra (3-9, 0-3). Cassidy Orban scored the winning goal with 4:51 left in overtime for Monmouth.

BASEBALL

Hofstra 10, Stony Brook 8: Kevin Bruggeman went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs for Hofstra (9-16, 4-7) in the CAA. Steve Harrington went 2-for-3 with a home run and Brian Morrell hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give Hofstra a 10-4 lead. Will Kennedy added two hits and two RBIs. Shane Paradine and Brett Paulsen each homered for Stony Brook (10-14, 3-5).

SOFTBALL

Hofstra 8, North Carolina A&T 0: Haley Venturini struck out 12 batters in a one-hitter to lead Hofstra (13-17, 6-1) in the CAA. Meghan Giordano went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and two-run double. Alanna Morse went 2-for-3 with two runs and her sister, Brianna, went 2-for-4 with one RBI.

UNC Wilmington 5, Stony Brook 2: Ashley Jacobson went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Stony Brook (11-16, 2-8) in the CAA. Catherine Anne Kupinski went 2-for-3 and Julianna Sanzone and Alyssa Costello each went 1-for-3 with a run.