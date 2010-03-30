Local colleges

Hofstra gets 500th win

Jay Card had five goals and three assists as No.8 Hofstra rolled past Army, 17-2, and picked up its 500th program win at Shuart Stadium last night.

The Pride (5-2) led 6-0 after the first quarter. Kevin Ford (two assists) and Jamie Lincoln had three goals each for Hofstra, which became the 14th Division I school to eclipse 500 wins. Army is 3-6.

Softball

Hofstra splits. Olivia Galati struck out eight in a six-hitter with no walks as Hofstra took Game 1 of a non-conference doubleheader against Maryland, 2-0. Sara Michalowski went 3-for-3 with an RBI in the win. Kendra Knight took a no-hitter into the fifth and hit a three-run home run as Maryland (20-13) won the second game, 10-2. Hofstra is 18-6.