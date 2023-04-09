Taylor Mennella scores five goals but Hofstra falls to Delaware

Taylor Mennella scored five goals but host Hofstra fell to Delaware, 13-10, in a CAA women's lacrosse game on Saturday.

Katie Kelly added two goals for Hofstra (0-4 in CAA), which also got goals from Kerry Walser, Kate Fiola and Megan Flannery. Lizzie Hsu scored four goals for Delaware (2-2).

Men’s Lacrosse

Towson 10, Hofstra 8: Matt Elder scored two goals for host Hofstra (1-3) in the CAA. Griffin Turner and Ryan Sheridan each had one goal and one assist. Dalton Seesz and Gerard Kane each added a goal of their own. Sam Lutfi and John Recher each scored a goal to round out the scoring for the Pride. Ryan Schrier scored three goals for Towson (2-2).

Drexel 15, Stony Brook 14: Jonathan Huber scored five goals for visiting Stony Brook (3-1) in the CAA. Matt Anderson scored three goals and Dylan Pallonetti had two goals and three assists. Sean Donnelly scored five goals for Drexel (4-0).

Baseball

William & Mary 7, Stony Brook 5: Jason Campo went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for host Stony Brook (3-8) in the CAA. Matt Brown- Eiring added a run. Ben Williamson went 2-for-3 with three runs for William & Mary (7-4).

Softball

Delaware 3, Stony Brook 2: Alicia Orosco went 2-for-4 with one run for visiting Stony Brook (3-11) in the CAA. Corinne Badger also went 2-for-4 and added another run. Brittney Mendoza went 2-for-3 with one run for Delaware (10-2).

Towson 8, Hofstra 6: Alanna Morse went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run for host Hofstra (7-5) in the CAA. Kasey Collins also went 2-for-4 and added one RBI and Angelina Ioppolo went 1-for-4 with two runs. Addie Ferguson and Ally Hickman each hit a home run for Towson ( 9-6).