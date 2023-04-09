SportsCollege

Taylor Mennella scores five goals but Hofstra falls to Delaware

Hofstra attack Taylor Mennella shoots and scores against Delaware, in...

Hofstra attack Taylor Mennella shoots and scores against Delaware, in a women's CAA lacrosse game, Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead. Credit: George A Faella

By Newsday staff and wire reports

Taylor Mennella scored five goals but host Hofstra fell to Delaware, 13-10, in a CAA women's lacrosse game on Saturday. 

Katie Kelly added two goals for Hofstra (0-4 in CAA), which also got goals from Kerry Walser, Kate Fiola and Megan Flannery. Lizzie Hsu scored four goals for Delaware (2-2).

Men’s Lacrosse

Towson 10, Hofstra 8: Matt Elder scored two goals for host Hofstra (1-3) in the CAA.   Griffin Turner and Ryan Sheridan each had one goal and one assist. Dalton Seesz and Gerard Kane each added a goal of their own. Sam Lutfi and John Recher each scored a goal to round out the scoring for the Pride. Ryan Schrier scored three goals for Towson (2-2).

Drexel 15, Stony Brook 14: Jonathan Huber scored five goals for visiting Stony Brook (3-1) in the CAA.  Matt Anderson scored three goals and Dylan Pallonetti had two goals and three assists. Sean Donnelly scored five goals for Drexel (4-0).

Baseball

William & Mary 7, Stony Brook 5: Jason Campo went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for host Stony Brook (3-8) in the CAA. Matt Brown- Eiring added a run.  Ben Williamson went 2-for-3 with three runs for William & Mary (7-4).

Softball

Delaware 3, Stony Brook 2: Alicia Orosco went 2-for-4 with one run for visiting Stony Brook (3-11) in the CAA. Corinne Badger also went 2-for-4 and added another run. Brittney Mendoza went 2-for-3 with one run for Delaware (10-2).

Towson 8, Hofstra 6: Alanna Morse went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run for host Hofstra (7-5) in the CAA. Kasey Collins also went 2-for-4 and added one RBI and Angelina Ioppolo went 1-for-4 with two runs. Addie Ferguson and Ally Hickman each hit a home run for Towson ( 9-6).

