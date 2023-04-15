SportsCollege

Griffin Turner's three goals, two assists lead Hofstra past Drexel

By Newsday staff and wire reports

Griffin Turner had three goals and two assists on the road to lead Hofstra to an 8-7 win over conference leading rival Drexel on Saturday. Matt Elder had a hat trick of his own and Mac Gates made 14 saves for Hofstra (2-3) in the CAA. Jack Mulcahy had four goals and one assist for Drexel (4-1).

Men’s Lacrosse

Denver 12, St. John’s 10: Caiden Vlasimsky had four goals and one assist for St. John’s (0-3) at home in the Big East. Brian Kelly added two goals of his own and Trevor Batastini and Connor Kalmus scored one goal a piece. Michael Lampert scored four goals for Denver (2-1)

Delaware 12, Stony Brook 9: Dylan Pallonetti had a hat trick for Stony Brook ( 3-2) at home in the CAA. Jonathan Huber and Noah Armitage each scored two goals. Jamison MacLachlan made 15 saves. Mike Robinson and Jason Kolar each scored three goals for Delaware (5-0).

Women’s Lacrosse

Hofstra 12, Elon 12: Megan Flannery had three goals and three assists on the road for Hofstra ( 1-4) in the CAA. Rachel Graff led the team with four goals while Taylor Mennella and Lauren Coletti each had a hat trick of their own. Katie Kelly had two goals and two assists of her own for the Pride. Hannah McCarthy had four goals and two assists for Elon (0-5).

Stony Brook 20, William & Mary 6: Ellie Masera scored four goals for Stony Brook (5-0) at home in the CAA. Jaden Hampel, Charlotte Verhukst, Morgan Mitchell and Kailyn Hart all scored three goals. Sydney Witwer scored two goals for  William & Mary (3-2)

Baseball

Stony Brook 11, Northeastern 3: Evan Fox went 3-for-5 with two runs for Stony Brook ( 5-9) at home in the CAA. Evan Giordano also went 3-for-5 and added three runs. Mike Sirota added a run for Northeastern (9-5).

Softball

Providence 12, Stony Brook 7: Ashley Jacobson went 2-for-4 and added two runs for Stony Brook (15-21) in non-league. Corinne Badger added two runs. Jacque Harrington went 3-for-5 with two runs for Providence ( 12-23).

