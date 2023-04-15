Griffin Turner's three goals, two assists lead Hofstra past Drexel

Griffin Turner had three goals and two assists on the road to lead Hofstra to an 8-7 win over conference leading rival Drexel on Saturday. Matt Elder had a hat trick of his own and Mac Gates made 14 saves for Hofstra (2-3) in the CAA. Jack Mulcahy had four goals and one assist for Drexel (4-1).

Men’s Lacrosse

Denver 12, St. John’s 10: Caiden Vlasimsky had four goals and one assist for St. John’s (0-3) at home in the Big East. Brian Kelly added two goals of his own and Trevor Batastini and Connor Kalmus scored one goal a piece. Michael Lampert scored four goals for Denver (2-1)

Delaware 12, Stony Brook 9: Dylan Pallonetti had a hat trick for Stony Brook ( 3-2) at home in the CAA. Jonathan Huber and Noah Armitage each scored two goals. Jamison MacLachlan made 15 saves. Mike Robinson and Jason Kolar each scored three goals for Delaware (5-0).

Women’s Lacrosse

Hofstra 12, Elon 12: Megan Flannery had three goals and three assists on the road for Hofstra ( 1-4) in the CAA. Rachel Graff led the team with four goals while Taylor Mennella and Lauren Coletti each had a hat trick of their own. Katie Kelly had two goals and two assists of her own for the Pride. Hannah McCarthy had four goals and two assists for Elon (0-5).

Stony Brook 20, William & Mary 6: Ellie Masera scored four goals for Stony Brook (5-0) at home in the CAA. Jaden Hampel, Charlotte Verhukst, Morgan Mitchell and Kailyn Hart all scored three goals. Sydney Witwer scored two goals for William & Mary (3-2)

Baseball

Stony Brook 11, Northeastern 3: Evan Fox went 3-for-5 with two runs for Stony Brook ( 5-9) at home in the CAA. Evan Giordano also went 3-for-5 and added three runs. Mike Sirota added a run for Northeastern (9-5).

Softball

Providence 12, Stony Brook 7: Ashley Jacobson went 2-for-4 and added two runs for Stony Brook (15-21) in non-league. Corinne Badger added two runs. Jacque Harrington went 3-for-5 with two runs for Providence ( 12-23).