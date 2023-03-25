Dylan Palonetti's six goals lead Stony Brook in lacrosse

Dylan Palonetti had six goals and an assist to lead the Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team in its 15-12 CAA victory over Monmouth Saturday. Jonathan Huber added two goals and three assists, Blake Behlen scored three goals and Noah Armitage had three assists. Stony Brook (5-4, 2-0) trailed 5-0 in the first period, but Palonetti and Behlen each scored two goals to help the Seawolves enter halftime in a 6-6 tie.

LIU 13, Siena 11: Sean Boll had three goals and an assist to lead LIU (3-5, 2-1) in the MAAC. Brad Beck added two goals and an assist, Austin McMahon scored two goals and Mark Regan had two assists. Sean Gillman made 10 saves.

Richmond 11, St. John’s 8: Bobby Seel and Brian Kelly each had three goals and an assist in a non-conference loss for St. John’s (0-9). Jack Luffi added a goal and an assist and Kyle Munson made 13 saves.

Delaware 15, Hofstra 7: Matt Elder scored four goals for Hofstra (2-7, 0-2) in the CAA. Colton Rudd had two goals and Trevor Natalie added a goal.

WOMENS LACROSSE

Stony Brook 17, Elon 5: Ellie Masera scored six goals and Kailyn Hart had three goals and four assists to lead Stony Brook (6-2, 2-0) in the CAA. Jolie Creo added a goal and an assist and Morgan Mitchell had two goals and two assists.

LIU 16, Merrimack 8: Lluna Katz scored four goals and Leah Nonnenmann had three goals to lead LIU (4-6, 2-0) in the NEC. Francesca Vasile-Cozzo added two goals and two assists and Hannah Kenneally and Julia Trainor each had two goals and an assist.

Towson 10, Hofstra 7: Taylor Mennella scored two goals and Katie Kelly had two assists for Hofstra (3-7, 0-2) in the CAA. Chloe Sedlar also had two assists and Luchianna Cardello made eight saves.