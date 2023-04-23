Colleges roundup: Morgan Mitchell, Jolie Creo lead Stony Brook women's lacrosse past Towson

Morgan Mitchell (Port Jefferson Station) delivered five goals and three assists and Jolie Creo (Rockville Centre) assisted on eight goals to lead ninth-ranked Stony Brook to a 14-11 win at Towson Saturday in a CAA women’s lacrosse game.

The victory clinched the top seed for the Seawolves’ first appearance in the CAA tournament.

Kailyn Hart (North Babylon) added three goals and one assist and Ellie Masera (Eastport) had three goals for Stony Brook (11-3, 6-0).

Drexel 18, Hofstra 6: Taylor Mennella (Smithtown) scored four goals for Hofstra (4-11, 1-5) in a CAA home defeat.

Sacred Heart 7, LIU 6: Olivia Fantigrossi (Port Jefferson Station) had two goals for LIU (6-9, 4-3) in an NEC loss at home.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Stony Brook 17, Fairfield 14: Dylan Pallonetti (Stony Brook) scored five goals and assisted on a sixth to lead host Stony Brook (7-6, 4-2) to a CAA win.

Jonathan Huber (Great River) and Matt Anderson each added three goals.

Hofstra 15, Hampton 4: Colton Rudd contributed career highs in assists with four and points with five to lead Hofstra to a CAA road win.

Sterlyn Ardrey, Matt Elder, John Madsen (Bayville) and John Veit scored two goals apiece for the Pride (5-8, 3-3).

Quinnipiac 19, LIU 13: James Butler (Ronkonkoma) scored three goals, but LIU (5-9, 4-5) lost a MAAC game in Hamden, Connecticut.

Georgetown 18, St. John’s 12

Brian Kelly scored three goals for St. John’s (0-13, 0-4) in a Big East loss at home.

Bentley 13, Adelphi 11: Jack Hipchen had three goals and one assist, but Adelphi (14-1, 8-1), ranked second nationally in Division II, took its first loss of the season. Brian Harinski (Massapequa) added two goals and one assist in Adelphi’s Senior Day defeat.

BASEBALL

Northeastern 14-8, Hofstra 5-1: Kevin Bruggeman had two hits, including a solo homer, for Hofstra in the opening game of a CAA doubleheader loss in Brookline, Massachusetts. Zach Bailey, Michael Florides (Glen Cove), Jake Liberatore (Blue Point), Dylan Palmer and Santino Rosso also had two hits apiece for the Pride (17-22, 9-12).

In game two, Bailey had two of the Pride’s five hits, including a homer in the eighth.

SOFTBALL

Hofstra 8, Elon 2: Julia Apsel (5-7) allowed two runs in the first inning and then threw shutout ball over the final six to lead Hofstra (20-23, 12-6) to a home win in the rubber game of a three-game CAA series.

The Pride’s Angelina Ioppollo had two hits and two RBIs and Brianna Morse (North Bellmore) also drove in two. Teammate Chelsea Manto, who had two hits and two steals, extended her on-base streak to 14 games.

Stony Brook 4-8, Hampton 5-0: Mia Haynes (10-6) tossed a six-hitter in a five-inning game, helping Stony Brook (18-23, 4-12) earn a split of a CAA home doubleheader. Alyssa Costello had two hits, including a two-run homer, and Alicia Orosco had two hits, including a two-run double.

Orosco also had two hits in the first game, as did the Seawolves’ Ashley Jacobson, who had a three-run homer in the first and an RBI single in the third.

LIU 9-1, Merrimack 7-5: Maya Avila had three hits and an RBI and Gabby Padilla hit a solo homer for LIU (26-20, 12-6) in a game one win of an NEC home doubleheader.

LIU’s Alexia Castro had two hits in the nightcap.