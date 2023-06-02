Magill delivers key hit, regional host Indiana State rallies to defeat Wright State 6-5

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Grant Magill delivered a two-run single for the tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth inning and regional host Indiana State rallied to defeat Wright State 6-5 on Friday.

With Indiana State trailing 5-3, Josue Urdaneta singled leading off the eighth and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Adam Pottinger, his second RBI of the game. The next two batters walked before Magill delivered his clutch single.

Jared Spencer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his sixth save. Zach Davidson (4-1) pitched four scoreless innings in relief of starter Matt Jachec.

The No. 1 regional seed Sycamores (43-15) advance to a winner's bracket game on Saturday. No. 4 Wright State (39-22) will play a loser-out game.

Wright State took an early 4-1 lead with two runs in the second inning and two more in the third. Boston Smith laced a two-run double to right-center in the second and Gehrig Anglin hit a two-run homer in the third.

Pottinger hit his 20th home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth.