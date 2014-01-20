Manhattan stays No.1 in hoops poll

The top six remains the same in the poll this week. Except for Manhattan, each of the top six went undefeated last week. Manhattan has dropped two of its last four, but was without leading scorer and rebounder George Beamon (shoulder) for three of those games and played just five minutes in a fourth game.

St. Francis is up three places to seventh after winning two straight, Wagner drops one place to ninth after splitting two games last week, while St. John’s, which halted a five-game losing streak, fell one place to ninth. Iona fell one place to 10th after going 1-1 last week.

1. Manhattan (13-4)

2. Columbia (12-6)

3. Princeton (11-3)

4. Stony Brook (12-6)

5. Quinnipiac (11-6)

6. Seton Hall (11-7)

7. St. Francis NY (12-7)

8. Wagner (9-8)

9. St. John’s (10-8)

10. Iona (9-8)

Area Teams

Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.

