Manhattan tops hoops poll, Columbia 2nd

Manhattan stays No. 1 in the poll after splitting two games last week. Columbia gets a huge surge, up four places after winning its third straight. Princeton drops one spot after a loss to Penn and Stony Brook falls one place after splitting two contests last week.

Quinnipiac moves up two places after winning three of its last four, while Seton Hall fell two spots after two consecutive losses. Wagner surges into the poll at No. 7 after winning three straight and St. John’s falls three places to eighth after its third straight Big East loss. Iona comes in at No. 9 after an absence, St. Francis stayed at No. 10 this week.

1. Manhattan (12-3)

2. Columbia (11-6)

3. Princeton (11-3)

4. Stony Brook (10-6)

5. Quinnipiac (9-6)

6. Seton Hall (10-7)

7. Wagner (8-7)

8. St. John’s (9-6)

9. Iona (8-7)

10. St. Francis (10-7)

Area Teams

Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.

