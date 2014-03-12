Marist No. 1, Fordham 2nd in WBB poll

Marist stays No. 1 in the poll after winning the MAAC tournament title, securing its ninth straight NCAA Tournament berth. Fordham, up four places, takes the No. 2 position after upsetting Dayton for the Atlantic-10 tournament title. St. John’s is up one place to third after advancing to the Big East tournament title, while Stony Brook dropped one place to fourth.

Army jumped two places to fifth after securing a bid in the Patriot League title game set for Saturday, Iona tumbled four spots to sixth after losing in a MAAC semifinal and Rutgers dropped two places to seventh. Quinnipiac is up two spots to eighth after its run to the MAAC title game, Princeton held steady at No. 9 and Fairfield fell two spots to 10th.

1. Marist (27-6)

2. Fordham (25-7)

3. St. John’s (22-9)

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. Stony Brook (24-8)

5. Army (24-7)

6. Iona (26-5)

7. Rutgers (22-9)

8. Quinnipiac (21-12)

9. Princeton (20-8)

10. Fairfield (20-10)

Area Teams: Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.