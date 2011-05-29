Maryland, Virginia information box

NCAA DIVISION I CHAMPIONSHIPmonday at M&T Bank Stadium, BaltimoreMaryland (13-4) vs. Virginia (12-5), 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Players to watch: For Virginia, Steele Stanwick has nine goals and 11 assists in three playoff games. Goalie Adam Ghitelman (Cold Spring Harbor) also has been hot. Chris Bocklett (44 goals) has a goal in 35 straight games . . . For Maryland, Grant Catalino had a hat trick in Saturday's win over Duke and freshman goalie Niko Amato made big saves early. The key matchup is defenseman Brett Schmidt on Stanwick.

Noteworthy: Maryland hasn't been to the final since 1998 and hasn't won a title since 1975. Virginia has been to four straight Final Fours but hasn't won since 2006 . . . It's the first all-ACC championship game since 1986.

What to look for: Virginia, because of its altered lineup, no longer is a run-and-gun team. The offense, still potent, goes through Stanwick on every possession, by design. He has gotten different players involved throughout this run, including Nick O'Reilly (South Side) . . . Maryland features a big, physical defense that thrives on open-field hits and ground-ball dominance. Ryan Young (Manhasset) is the leading scorer. A key could be the faceoff efficiency of the Terps' Curtis Holmes (.643 percentage, No. 5 in the country). Maryland loves to control the ball and the clock.