Mendham leads Oklahoma State into Big 12 semis with 8-3 win over Oklahoma

ARLINGTON, Texas — David Mendham hit a three-run home run to spark a five-run second inning and Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 8-3 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

The top-seeded Cowboys (39-17) move on to play Texas Tech on Saturday.

Mendham, the No. 8 hitter, finished with three hits — also driving in two runs with a seventh-inning single for Oklahoma State. Roc Riggio used a single and a sacrifice fly to drive in a pair.

Leadoff batter John Spikerman had two hits and drove in two runs for No. 7 seed Oklahoma (31-26).

Starter Ben Abram (8-2) gave up six hits and a run in six innings to earn the win for the Cowboys.

Will Carsten (1-3) surrendered four runs and retired just four batters in a start for Oklahoma.