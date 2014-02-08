SportsCollege

Mo Cassara hosts charity clinic

Hofstra's men's basketball head coach Mo Cassara watches the game from the bench during game Binghampton University vs Hofstra University men's basketball. (Dec. 17, 2011) Credit: Joe Rogate

By Marcus Henry

Former Hofstra basketball coach and current ESPN analyst Mo Cassara will host the second session of his “Community Coach Basketball Clinics” at Molloy Center Gym in Point Lookout on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Sessions for girls ages 7 to 15 on both dates will run from 1:00 to 2:30. Sessions for boys ages 7 to 15 will run from 3:00 to 4:30.

Coach Cassara will have several of his former players in attendance.

The cost is $50 per child with all proceeds going directly to Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Church.

Call 516 660-3053 or email mocassara@icloud.com for details.

