Mo Cassara to host charity clinic

Former Hofstra basketball coach and current ESPN analyst Mo Cassara is will host the “Community Coach Basketball Clinics” at Molloy Center Gym in Point Lookout on Sunday, Jan. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 9.

Sessions for girls ages 7 to 15 on both dates will run from 1:00 to 2:30. Sessions for boys ages 7 to 15 will run from 3:00 to 4:30.

Coach Cassara will have several of his former players in attendance.

The cost is $50 per child with all proceeds going directly to Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Church.

Call 516 660-3053 or email mocassara@icloud.com for details.

