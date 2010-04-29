Nassau CC advances to District lacrosse playoff game
Kyle Smith had four goals and an assist to lead Nassau CC (13-2) to a 17-8 win over Suffolk CC in the Region XV championship game at the Mitchel Athletic Complex.
Nassau outscored Suffolk CC (11-3) 6-0 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 14-5. Jason Cranmer won 12-of-16 faceoffs and added two goals. Goaltender Andrew Zoly stopped 12 shots for the win.
Nassau plays at Brookdale in a District playoff game tomorrow.
BASEBALL
Wilmington 7, Adelphi 5:Craig Matteo went 2-for-3 with a run and Chris Weidlein went 2-for-4 with a run for Adelphi (29-15.) Wilmington improves to 26-14.
SOFTBALL
LIU 9, St. John's 2:Raylene Asman had a two-run double in the sixth and a three-run double in the seventh for LIU (29-14). Chelsea Durning and Dominique Marcelino each went 2-for-3 for St. John's (17-28). St. John's pitchers allowed eight, walked seven and hit five batters.