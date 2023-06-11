SportsCollege

NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT:

Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4

Wake Forest 22, Alabama 5, Wake Forest advances.

Texas 7, Stanford 5

Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas

x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD

LSU 14, Kentucky 0

Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky

x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD

Southern Miss. 5, Tennessee 3

Tennessee 8, Southern Miss. 4

Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD

Florida 5, South Carolina 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 0, Florida advances.

Duke 5, Virginia 4

Virginia 14, Duke 4

Virginia 12, Duke 2, Virginia advances.

Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8

Oral Roberts 8, Oregon 7

x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon

TCU 4, Indiana St. 1

TCU 6, Indiana St. 4, TCU advances.

