NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance
All Times EDT:
Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4
Wake Forest 22, Alabama 5, Wake Forest advances.
Texas 7, Stanford 5
Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas
x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD
LSU 14, Kentucky 0
Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky
x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD
Southern Miss. 5, Tennessee 3
Tennessee 8, Southern Miss. 4
Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD
Florida 5, South Carolina 4
Florida 4, South Carolina 0, Florida advances.
Duke 5, Virginia 4
Virginia 14, Duke 4
Virginia 12, Duke 2, Virginia advances.
Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8
Oral Roberts 8, Oregon 7
x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon
TCU 4, Indiana St. 1
TCU 6, Indiana St. 4, TCU advances.