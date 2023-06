NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

All Times EDT:

Best of Three: x-if necessary:

Saturday, June 10: Wake Forest (50-10) vs. Alabama (43-19), noon

Sunday, June 11: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD

x-Monday, June 12: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD

Saturday, June 10: Stanford (42-17) vs. Texas (41-20), 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD

x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD

Saturday, June 10: LSU (46-15) vs. Kentucky (40-19), 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD

x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD

Saturday, June 10: Tennessee (41-19) vs. Southern Miss. (45-18), 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 11: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD

x-Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD

Friday, June 9: Florida (48-15) vs. South Carolina (42-19), 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: Florida vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 11: Florida vs. South Carolina, TBD

Duke 5, Virginia 4

Saturday, June 10: Virginia vs. Duke, noon

x-Sunday, June 11: Virginia vs. Duke, TBD

Friday, June 9: Oral Roberts (49-11) vs. Oregon (40-20), 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, TBD

Friday, June 9: Indiana St. (45-15) vs. TCU (40-22), 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: Indiana St. vs. TCU, 6 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 11: Indiana St. vs. TCU, TBD