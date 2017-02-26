NYIT women win in lacrosse debut

New York Institute of Technolgy’s women’s lacrosse program is off and running.

Alyssa Milano scored six goals Saturday as the Bears won their inaugural game, beating Georgian Court, 12-7, in Lakewood, New Jersey.

“There was a lot of anxiety, and expectations to do well,” NYIT coach Kerri Handras said. “To finally get the game going, everyone was definitely relieved to get the win — putting us in the right direction.”

Milano’s six goals came on six shots. “She capitalized on every opportunity she had,” Handras said.

A majority of the Bears, including Handras, migrated to NYIT after the close of Dowling last spring.

Karie Znaniecki had three goals and three assists and Katie Meinecke had two goals and three assists, and Lauren Young recorded 13 saves for NYIT.

The Bears’ home opener is at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday against Merrimack.