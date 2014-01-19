Petrucelli becomes Molloy's top scorer

Senior forward John Petrucelli scored 24 points in Molloy's 84-78 win at Nyack on Saturday and became the Lions all-time leading scorer. Petrucelli's 1,691 career totall surpassed the mark of 1,685 set by Kenneth Francis (1992-95).

Petrucelli leads the East Coast Conference (24.8 ppg) in scoring, is third in free throw percentage (84.7) and 16th in field goal percentage (48.7).

Matt McLeod and Tyler Hammett each had 18 points for Molloy, which improved to 8-7 and has won six straight. Brandon Williams added nine points in the win.