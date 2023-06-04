Pilchard pitches Santa Clara past Arizona , 9-3 after weather delay at Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Cade Pilchard started and pitched six scoreless innings to earn Santa Clara a 9-3 win over Arizona in an elimination game in the Fayetteville Regional that was delayed by a lengthy bout with inclement weather Saturday.

Weather postponed Saturday's nightcap, a winner's bracket game between host Arkansas and TCU. That game must be played Sunday before Santa Clara (36-19) will know who it plays: the loser of the game between the Razorbacks and the Horned Frogs.

Pilchard (4-1) started the seventh inning with an 8-0 lead and gave up a lead-off home run by Emilio Corona and a single to Mason White before being lifted. Jared Feikes worked the final three innings.

Efrain Manzo hit a solo home run in the third inning and Michael O'Hara and Eamonn Lance each hit two-run shots to stake the Broncos to the lead.

White hit a ninth-inning home run for the Wildcats.

Aiden May started and worked 4 ⅔ innings for Arizona, allowing just one earned run on five hits and three walks while recording seven strikeouts.