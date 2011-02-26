Plompen scores 6 in Post lacrosse victory
Eddie Plompen scored six goals, four in the second quarter, and added an assist to lead C.W. Post (4-0, 1-0) over Chestnut Hill 13-7 in the East Coast Conference opener. Chestnut Hill is 1-1, 0-1. Yale 10, St. John's 8:St. John's scored five straight fourth-quarter goals, but Yale held on for the win in the non-conference season opener, led by Brian Douglass with three. Kevin Cernuto and Ryan Fitzgerald led St. John's, each scoring two goals and making an assist.
Dowling 19, Wheeling Jesuit 11: Vito Demola had six goals and Louis Riley won 21-of-25 faceoffs to lead Dowling (2-0) in non-conference. Wheeling Jesuit falls to 0-1.
FDU-Florham 9, USMMA 7:Drew Canfield, Cody McHugh and Paul Colflesh and each had two goals to lead FDU-Florham (1-0) in non-conference play. Zach Gray had a game-high three goals and added two assists in the losing effort for USMMA (0-1). Sean Zakow chipped in two goals and one assist.
Merrimack 11, NYIT 8: Chris Lubin scored three goals for NYIT as it fell to Merrimack in the non-conference season opener.
Harvard 9, Canisius 7: Jack Doyle scored the game-winner with 1:22 left and Garden City's Dean Gibbons had three goals for Harvard (1-0) in non-conference. Canisius is 0-2.
Cornell 14, Hobart 9: Smithtown's Rob Pannell had two goals to lead Cornell (1-0) in non-conference. A.J. Fiore had nine saves. Hobart is 1-1.
Johns Hopkins 16, Siena 6: Chris Boland and John Greeley had three goals and two assists to lead nine other scorers for Johns Hopkins (3-0) in non-conference. Siena is 1-2.
Sacred Heart 9, Marist 8: Mike Mawdsley scored the sudden death game-winner with 26 seconds left in overtime for Sacred Heart in both teams' season opener. Marist tied the game with 4:08 left in regulation on Aedan Herman's man-up goal off a feed from Jack Doherty.