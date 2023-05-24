Reeder hits grand slam, Kansas knocks off top-seeded Texas 6-3

ARLINGTON, Texas — Janson Reeder hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning and No. 8 seed Kansas knocked off top-seeded Texas 6-3 on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas (25-30) advances to the winners' bracket to play No. 4 seed TCU on Thursday, while Texas (38-19) faces elimination against No. 5 Kansas State. The Longhorns received the No. 1 seed after sharing the regular-season title with West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

Chase Jans got his 50th RBI of the season in the third inning to open the scoring and Kodey Shojinaga, the Big 12 freshman of the year, gave Kansas a 2-0 lead with an RBI single to left field. Shojinaga finished 3 for 4.

Starter Collin Baumgartner (6-1), who also beat Texas earlier this season, helped Kansas win its first game in the conference tournament since 2019. He only allowed one earned run across six innings, with five strikeouts. Thaniel Trumper picked up his second save of the season.

Jack O’Dowd went 4 for 4 with two solo homers, but he was the only Longhorn with multiple hits.