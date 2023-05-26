Riopelle slams 2 homers, Gators top Vandy 6-3 in SEC

HOOVER, Ala. — BT Riopelle hit two home runs, including a grand slam, to lead top-seeded Florida to a 6-3 win over fourth-seeded Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

Riopelle, who had a game-winning three-run home run in Wednesday's win over Alabama, had a solo shot before his 13th home run of the year made it 6-2.

Florida (44-13) advances to a semifinal on Saturday, facing the winner of the Alabama-Vanderbilt loser-out game, which is Friday.

Davis Diaz drove in two runs on a groundout in the top of the first and a single in the fifth that tied the game at 2 for Vanderbilt (38-18).

Luke Heyman tied the game for Florida with a homer in the second and Riopelle gave the Gators a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

Ryan Slater picked up the win in relief for the Gators to improve to 9-0 while Bryce Cunningham (2-3) took the loss. Philip Abner struck out three in the ninth for his third save.

Jonathan Vastine had a solo home run leading off the eighth for Vandy.