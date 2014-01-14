Rutgers tops WBB poll, St. John's 5th

Rutgers continues to roll and held onto to the top spot in the latest Metro Hoops women’s poll. Iona is up two spots to No. 2 after a 73-71 win over Marist. The Red Foxes dropped one place to third. Fordham drops one place to fourth, while Seton Hall stayed at No. 5.

St. John’s won two straight and is up one place to sixth, while St. Francis drops won spot to seventh. Stony Brook, Army and Princeton all held their positions.

1. Rutgers (13-2)

2. Iona (12-2)

3. Marist (11-5)

4. Fordham (14-3)

5. Seton Hall (10-4)

6. St. John’s (10-5)

7. St. Francis (12-3)

8. Stony Brook (10-5)

9. Army (11-4)

10. Princeton (10-5)

Area Teams

Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.

