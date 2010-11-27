Singler leads Duke over Oregon

Kyle Singler had 30 points and five rebounds to lead the No. 1 Duke men's basketball team to a 98-71 victory over Oregon Saturday in Portland against his little brother E.J. The brothers grew up in Medford, Ore., about 275 miles to the south of where the game was played at the Rose Garden. It was the first time the Singlers played against each other in a college game.

The Blue Devils open 6-0 for the fourth straight season, and 18th overall, under coach Mike Krzyzewski. The win extended Duke's winning streak to 16 games. E.J. Singler, a sophomore forward, scored 14 points, all in the second half, for Oregon (4-2).

Pittsburgh 82, Pennsylvania 58: Nasir Robinson, still healing from knee surgery, led host No. 5 Pittsburgh's 15-0 run to close the first half and the Panthers used their bench extensively while beating Pennsylvania (2-3). Pittsburgh, the first Division I team to get to 7-0, could move up to No. 3 in the AP poll following losses this week by No. 2 Michigan State and No. 4 Kansas State.

Richmond 65, Purdue 54: Kevin Anderson led host Richmond (6-1) with 28 points in an upset of No. 8 Purdue (5-1).

Georgetown 87, UNC Ashville 72: Austin Freeman tied a Georgetown record by making seven three-pointers and he finished with 32 points, as the 16th-ranked Hoyas used a 23-0 run in the first half to beat UNC Ashville in Washington. Georgetown (6-0) held UNC Ashville (2-3) scoreless for 81/2 minutes and led 30-7.

Illinois 78, Western Michigan 63: Mike Tisdale had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead visiting No. 19 Illinois (6-1). Matt Stainbrook led Western Michigan (1-3) with 16 points.

Texas 62, Rice 59: Cory Joseph (team-leading 14 points) made a layup with 37 seconds to play and host No. 20 Texas (5-1) survived an upset scare when Rice (3-3) missed a three-pointer to tie it at the buzzer.

St. Peter's 65, LIU 62: Jeron Belin scored a career-high 23 points to lead St. Peter's (2-3) in Jersey City, N.J. Michael Culpo, who led the Blackbirds (4-1) with 18 points, missed a potential game-tying three-pointer with 2 seconds to go.

WOMEN'S GAMESConnecticut 81, Lehigh 38: Maya Moore scored 24 of her 29 points in the first half as host and top-ranked Connecticut (5-0) routed Lehigh (1-5) to win its 83rd consecutive game.

Xavier 72, Delaware State 41: Amber Harris scored 23 points in only 24 minutes for No. 5 Xavier (5-0) in Cincinnati. Delaware State is 1-3.

Duke 61, Charlotte 55: Jasmine Thomas scored 19 points, and Krystal Thomas added 10 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks to lift No. 6 Duke (6-0) over host Charlotte (3-2).

Kentucky 79, Southern Miss 59: Sophomore guard A'dia Mathies (14 points, six steals) led a balanced scoring effort, and No. 9 Kentucky (5-0) went on a 19-2 second half run to pull away from Southern Miss (3-2) in the championship game of the Lady Eagle Thanksgiving Classic in Hattiesburg, Miss.

West Virginia 64, Iowa State 53: Liz Repella scored 15 points to lead No. 10 West Virginia (6-0) over No. 19 Iowa State (4-1) at the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. - AP