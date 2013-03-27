Sorichetti, Varn help Hofstra men end skid

This time, the opponent didn't matter.

There was no area rivalry or conference foe to worry about. Hofstra's lacrosse team, which took a jolt to its self esteem with consecutive losses to St. John's and Drexel, just needed a victory.

Dartmouth (2-5) was visiting Shuart Stadium and the Big Green did not go down easily, but Hofstra won, 11-9, and the losing streak is over. This time, coach Seth Tierney had company in the postgame news conference. When the team loses, he usually goes it alone after the game.

"It was difficult," midfielder Adrian Sorichetti said of the losses, which dropped Hofstra (6-2) from seventh to 15th in the national poll. "It was definitely a hard hit not just to the coaching staff, but to the whole team. It was just one of those things where we needed to bounce back. We needed that win."

Sorichetti came up with the key goal after Dartmouth roared back from a 10-4 deficit to move within 10-8 with 12:08 left in the fourth quarter. Dartmouth was peppering goalkeeper Chris Selva, who had 14 saves, until Sorichetti's unassisted goal, his second of the game, with 2:36 to play relieved the pressure.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The way the last couple of games have unfolded, I was proud of the way our guys stood strong and fought for the win," Tierney said. "Adrian's last goal was a huge momentum swing back. We're a work in progress, we're building this thing back up after a really tough week for Hofstra lacrosse."

Before some anxious moments, Torin Varn's three goals -- his fourth hat trick of the season -- had helped Hofstra to a comfortable lead.

"The offense doesn't necessarily revolve around me," said Varn, who leads the Pride with 23 goals. Indeed, Sam Llinares had two goals, and Drew Coholan, Mike Malave, Ryan Rielly and Tyler Begley had one apiece. Sorichetti and Ryan O'Leary each had two assists. Jake Weil had three goals for Dartmouth.

Stony Brook women rout Fresno State. Demmianne Cook matched her season high of seven goals and led nine different goal scorers to power the Stony Brook women's team to a 20-2 victory over Fresno State at LaValle Stadium. Frankie Caridi stopped two of the three shots she faced for the Seawolves (9-2).