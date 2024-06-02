Southern Miss rolls in early innings, routs Indiana 15-3 to reach final at Knoxville Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ozzie Pratt had four hits, Colby Allen allowed one run in seven innings, and Southern Mississippi routed Indiana 15-3 on Sunday to reach the championship round at the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Southern Mississippi's 15 runs came in bunches, scoring five in the first inning, six in the third and four in the fourth. Pratt, Slade Wilks and Matthew Russo had three RBIs each. The Golden Eagles amassed 16 hits with 11 singles and five doubles.

Pratt went 4-for-6 and scored twice, Wilks went 3-for-5 with three runs and Davis Gillespie also had three hits for Southern Miss (43-19).

Allen (10-2) allowed four hits and a run in his seven innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

After falling behind 15-0, the Hoosiers (33-26-1) got a run in the fifth and two in the ninth on home runs by Devin Taylor and Jasen Oliver, respectively.

The Golden Eagles advanced to the regional final against host and No. 1 overall seed Tennessee later on Sunday.