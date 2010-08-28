St. Anthony's standout Vallone anchors solid Rutgers defense

Rutgers has a shot at having its best defense in a decade this season under coach Greg Schiano. And Scott Vallone has a shot to be right in the middle of it all.

The Central Islip native and St. Anthony alumnus cemented his spot as a starting defensive tackle last season, his first full year of college ball after being redshirted following foot surgery in 2008.

His season - 41 tackles, nine for losses and a full 13 games of play - was a great start. Vallone, who worked hard enough while at St. Anthony under Rich Reichert to become CHSFL defensive player of the year as a senior, still doesn't like the idea of feeling satisfied.

"There's always something more you can do, something else you can work on," said Vallone, 20, whose Scarlet Knights begin their season on Thursday against Norfolk State. "I want to be part of a defense that makes things happen."

Schiano may need the Rutgers defense to be outstanding, having lost a slew of offensive starters, including first-round NFL draft pick Anthony Davis at left tackle, from last season's 9-4 team.

Quarterback Tom Savage returns for his second season to anchor the offense, but it's on defense where the Knights have the most experience.

Three seniors - Alex Silvestro and Jonathan Freeny on the ends and Charlie Noonan inside - surround Vallone.

"We've got so much experience coming back, it's a big advantage for us," Vallone said. "There are six guys from our [defensive line] rotation back from last year. That first game is a real shock when you haven't played at this level before."

Vallone got into two games as a freshman before injuring his foot and taking the redshirt season, but last year was when he really became a college player. The year away allowed him to lose the accomplishments and accolades he'd garnered in high school that much easier.

"You definitely try to bring the techniques and those sorts of things, but the rest you just have to move on from," he said. "You realize pretty quick that it's different."

There is another big difference for Vallone: His defensive-line coach for his first two college seasons, Greg Emanuel, left to become co-defensive coordinator for Purdue. Randy Melvin, Rutgers' defensive line coach from 2002-04, returned from Temple to take over.

"I'm kind of taking things I learned from coach Emanuel, things I'm learning from coach Melvin, and putting into one big product," Vallone said. "I just want to improve in every aspect."