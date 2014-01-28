St. John's No. 1 tops WBB poll, SBU 7th

St. John’s held its place as No. 1 after winning its sixth straight over Georgetown on Sunday. Iona continues to roll and stayed at No. 2, while Marist, Rutgers, Fordham and Seton Hall remained Nos. 3 thru 6.

Stony Brook, off to its best start as a Division I program, is up one spot to seventh, Army is up two places to eighth, Princeton stayed at No. 9 and Fairfield enters the poll at 10 after winning three of its last four.

1. St. John's (14-5)

2. Iona (17-2)

3. Marist (15-5)

4. Rutgers (15-4)

5. Fordham (16-4)

6. Seton Hall (13-5)

7. Stony Brook (15-5)

8. Army (14-5)

9. Princeton (10-5)

10. Fairfield (12-7)

Area Teams

Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.