St. John's No. 1 tops WBB poll, SBU 7th
St. John’s held its place as No. 1 after winning its sixth straight over Georgetown on Sunday. Iona continues to roll and stayed at No. 2, while Marist, Rutgers, Fordham and Seton Hall remained Nos. 3 thru 6.
Stony Brook, off to its best start as a Division I program, is up one spot to seventh, Army is up two places to eighth, Princeton stayed at No. 9 and Fairfield enters the poll at 10 after winning three of its last four.
1. St. John's (14-5)
2. Iona (17-2)
3. Marist (15-5)
4. Rutgers (15-4)
5. Fordham (16-4)
6. Seton Hall (13-5)
7. Stony Brook (15-5)
8. Army (14-5)
9. Princeton (10-5)
10. Fairfield (12-7)
Area Teams
Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.