St. John's still storming, stays No. 1 in poll



St. John’s, winners of six of its last seven games, continues to roll and remains No. 1 after a 70-65 win over No. 18 Creighton on Sunday. Iona has won seven straight and stays at No. 2, while Stony Brook split two games last week and remains No. 3.

Manhattan has won three straight and jumps one spot to fourth, while Columbia drops one place to fifth. St. Francis is up two places to sixth, Princeton fell one place to seventh, Quinnipiac is up one spot to eighth and Seton Hall is down two places to ninth and Wagner comes into the poll at 10th, replacing Rider.

1. St. John’s (15-9)

2. Iona (15-8)

3. Stony Brook (17-8)

4. Manhattan (17-6)

5. Columbia (14-9)

6. St. Francis NY (15-10)

7. Princeton (13-6)

8. Quinnipiac (14-8)

9. Seton Hall (13-10)

10. Wagner (12-11)



Area Teams: Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.