St. John's tops WBB poll

St. John’s, winners of four straight, which included a 49-47 win at Marquette, surges up five places to the top spot in this week’s poll. Iona and Marist held steady at second and third and Rutgers, after losing two straight, falls three places to fourth.

Fordham and Seton Hall fell one place to fifth and sixth, respectively, while St. Francis and Stony Brook remained at seventh and eighth. Princeton and Army swapped placed.

1. St. John’s (12-5)

2. Iona (14-2)

3. Marist (13-5)

4. Rutgers (13-4)

5. Fordham (15-4)

6. Seton Hall (11-5)

7. St. Francis (13-3)

8. Stony Brook 13-6, 4-1

9. Princeton (10-5)

10. Army (11-5)

Area Teams

Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.

