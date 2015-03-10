Big East Tournament schedule

Madison Square Garden hosts the Big East men's basketball tournament, with first-round games starting Wednesday night.

Here's the schedule for the four-day tournament that will crown a Big East champion and give that school an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament beginning next week. All games will air of Fox Sports 1

First round, Wednesday

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 Marquette, 7 p.m.

No. 7 DePaul vs. No. 10 Creighton, 9:30 p.m.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Quarterfinals, Thursday

No. 1 Villanova vs. Marquette-Seton Hall winner, noon

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 5 St. John's, 2:30 p.m.

(Winners of these two games play in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.)

No. 2 Georgetown vs. DePaul-Creighton winner, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Butler vs. No. 6 Xavier, 9:30 p.m.

(Winners of these two games play in the semifinals on Friday at 9:30 p.m.)

Semifinals, Friday

Games at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Final, Saturday

8 p.m.