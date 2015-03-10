Big East Tournament schedule
Madison Square Garden hosts the Big East men's basketball tournament, with first-round games starting Wednesday night.
Here's the schedule for the four-day tournament that will crown a Big East champion and give that school an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament beginning next week. All games will air of Fox Sports 1
First round, Wednesday
No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 Marquette, 7 p.m.
No. 7 DePaul vs. No. 10 Creighton, 9:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Thursday
No. 1 Villanova vs. Marquette-Seton Hall winner, noon
No. 4 Providence vs. No. 5 St. John's, 2:30 p.m.
(Winners of these two games play in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Georgetown vs. DePaul-Creighton winner, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Butler vs. No. 6 Xavier, 9:30 p.m.
(Winners of these two games play in the semifinals on Friday at 9:30 p.m.)
Semifinals, Friday
Games at 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Final, Saturday
8 p.m.