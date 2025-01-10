St. John's Brady Dunlap could be done for the season with abdominal injury

Brady Dunlap’s season is in jeopardy after the St. John’s sophomore was diagnosed with a small abdominal tear, Red Storm coach Rick Pitino said Friday.

Dunlap, one of St. John’s top shooters, has been recovering from Dec. 19 surgery to repair a ligament injury in his left hand and the team has been expecting him to return next month. Pitino said the 6-7 forward would be getting a second opinion on the condition Friday.

The question is whether the injury must be repaired surgically. If Dunlap doesn’t need surgery, he should return this season. If he requires surgery, Pitino said, the recovery time is 3-4 months.

“We're getting a second opinion today [on] whether it's fixable or whether we can do core work to fix it, but it's very painful for him,” Pitino said. “We're looking at all situations right now.”

If he needs surgery, that includes him seeking a medical redshirt to retain a year of eligibility.

Dunlap has appeared in 10 games this season and is averaging 5.7 points on 47% shooting in 16.5 minutes per game.

Dunlap has been plagued by illness and injury during his two seasons with the Storm. He was limited to 25 games as a freshman because of injuries and sickness. This season he already has required a cortisone shot to treat discomfort in his hip. Pitino said the abdominal tear and the hip injury are unrelated.

“The poor young man who loves basketball has gone through so many injuries so far and he's been in a lot of pain,” Pitino said. “I just don't want his spirits to get down right now. So we're exhausting every possibility to keep him from surgery, but he may have to have it.”

Pitino said that if he does not require surgery, “We hope he'll be back to play, because we need his shooting.”

Glover hurt

Freshman swingman Jaiden Glover is still battling a wrist injury that impairs his shooting. He is unlikely to play Saturday night when St. John’s (13-3, 4-1) hosts Villanova (11-5, 4-1) at the Garden.