St. John's Brady Dunlap to miss 4-to-6 weeks because of hand injury

St. John's forward Brady Dunlap adjusts his face mask in the first half of a non-conference men’s basketball game against Bryant at Carnesecca Arena on Dec. 11. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Roger Rubinroger.rubin@newsday.com@rogrubin

St. John’s forward Brady Dunlap is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a ligament injury in his left hand that requires surgery. The 6-7 sophomore forward was diagnosed with a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament and will have surgery on Thursday.

Red Storm coach Rick Pitino said the injury occurred in the Dec. 7 win over Kansas State. Dunlap's hand has been heavily taped during the past two games.

"It has been bothering his shooting and it’s time to surgically repair this so he can get back in time for February,” Pitino said in a school statement.

Dunlap has played in 10 games, including two starts, and is averaging 5.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 16.5 minutes. He missed one game earlier this season with a hip injury that was later treated with a cortisone injection. Dunlap is one of the Red Storm’s best shooters, making 38% of his three-point attempts. His 12 three-pointers rank second on the team.

Dunlap played in 25 of 33 games last season, missing several games because of illness and injury.

St. John’s (9-2, 1-0 Big East) next plays Friday night at Providence.

Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin returned to Newsday in 2018 to write about high schools, colleges and baseball following 20 years at the Daily News. A Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 2011, he has covered 13 MLB postseasons and 14 NCAA Final Fours.

