Rick Pitino lands accurate shooter for St. John's in Chris Ledlum

St. John’s got a second shot to land Harvard grad transfer Chris Ledlum and didn’t miss.

The Red Storm was heavily involved with the 6-6 swingman when he first put his name into the NCAA transfer portal in the spring, even rating an in-person visit from coach Rick Pitino. Instead he opted for Tennessee.

Last month, the Brooklyn native who attended St. Peter’s High in Staten Island, surprised the Volunteers by re-entering the portal and recently decided on St. John’s as a destination. The Red Storm announced his addition on Wednesday.

Ledlum, 22, is a certainty to be in Pitino’s rotation and could be in the mix for a spot in the starting lineup after averaging 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Crimson and earning a unanimous all-Ivy League selection. Pitino said that in remaking the Storm roster accurate shooters were a priority and Ledlum is one; he shot 47.3% from the floor last season.

“We are excited to have Chris Ledlum,” Pitino said. “He gives us another experienced front court player. We were a little thin at that spot and this reinforces what we need to have a complete roster.”

St. John’s signee Quinn Slazinski, who transferred from Iona to follow Pitino, re-entered the transfer portal and has committed to West Virginia, the Mountaineers announced.