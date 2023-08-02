SportsCollegeSt Johns

Rick Pitino lands accurate shooter for St. John's in Chris Ledlum

Chris Ledlumof the Harvard Crimson rebounds the ball against K.J....

Chris Ledlumof the Harvard Crimson rebounds the ball against K.J. Adams Jr. of the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 22, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Credit: Getty Images

St. John’s got a second shot to land Harvard grad transfer Chris Ledlum and didn’t miss.

The Red Storm was heavily involved with the 6-6 swingman when he first put his name into the NCAA transfer portal in the spring, even rating an in-person visit from coach Rick Pitino. Instead he opted for Tennessee.

Last month, the Brooklyn native who attended St. Peter’s High in Staten Island, surprised the Volunteers by re-entering the portal and recently decided on St. John’s as a destination. The Red Storm announced his addition on Wednesday.

Ledlum, 22, is a certainty to be in Pitino’s rotation and could be in the mix for a spot in the starting lineup after averaging 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Crimson and earning a unanimous all-Ivy League selection. Pitino said that in remaking the Storm roster  accurate shooters were a priority and Ledlum is one; he shot 47.3% from the floor last season.

“We are excited to have Chris Ledlum,” Pitino said. “He gives us another experienced front court player. We were a little thin at that spot and this reinforces what we need to have a complete roster.”

St. John’s signee Quinn Slazinski, who transferred from Iona to follow Pitino, re-entered the transfer portal and has committed to West Virginia, the Mountaineers announced.

