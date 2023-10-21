Rick Pitino pleased as St. John's rallies in 2OT for exhibition win over Rutgers

St. John’s performance in Saturday’s charity exhibition against Rutgers was a dress rehearsal that’s going to leave people aching for opening night.

New coach Rick Pitino’s Red Storm was at times exceptional and at times a work-in-progress as it built a 20-point lead, blew every bit of it and more and then recovered to force overtime. Ultimately though, it showed itself to be a group with talent, steely resolve and the resourcefulness to find a way to win as it rallied to force a second overtime and then dominated it behind the play of Glenn Taylor Jr. for an 89-78 win over the Scarlet Knights before 3,011 at Carnesecca Arena.

Taylor, from Oregon State and one of 10 transfers, had seven of his 13 points in the second overtime including the first five. He also had nine rebounds and four assists.

“They made every intelligent play down the stretch,” Pitino said. “They did so many great things. It's a little surprising to me for a team that hasn't played together. . . . We executed the best in the in the [second] overtime period. We executed the best offensively as well as defensively.”

St. John’s, which took the court and exited to a pair of standing ovations, was playing without a pair of potential starters in Jordan Dingle, who had a shoulder injury that Pitino suggested might sideline him for just two days, and RJ Luis, who is out with a broken hand.

“We learned an awful lot,” Pitino said. “When you play an exhibition game and get double overtime, it’s great. Because we know we're about 50% of our potential, which is great. And once we get RJ, once we get Jordan . . . we're going to be much better.”

Nahiem Alleyne led the Storm with 19 points and made the biggest shot of the game, a three-pointer as time expired on the first overtime to knot the score at 75. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi (16 points) made one of two free throws with 24.9 seconds left for a three-point lead before the final possession of the first overtime. Chris Ledlum missed a three-pointer with about 10 seconds left, Alleyne collected a long rebound and got off another three-pointer that rattled in and out and Ledlum got that offensive rebound and threw it back to Alleyne.

“I thought the first one was going to go it — it kind of went in and out — but credit to Cris for getting that extra rebound. He pitched it back, [I] jumped and it felt good off my hands.”

“Shooters never miss twice,” Taylor added.

Point guard Daniss Jenkins, pressed to play 46 minutes, finished with 13 points and nine assists, three in overtime. Joel Soriano had 12 points — including a pair of alley-oop dunks from Jenkins — and 16 rebounds and Ledlum had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Storm.

St. John’s had many of the Pitino trademarks as they built what became a 43-23 lead early in the second half. On defense, there was disruptive full-court pressure that created turnovers and great defense on the perimeter that kept Rutgers to 0-for-11 shooting on the arc in the first half. On offense, unselfish play, transition baskets and three-point shots were central.

But in the second half Rutgers came all the way back and held a 67-66 lead before Taylor made one of two free throws with 17.3 seconds left to force the first overtime. Pitino was critical of the Storm’s penchant for fouling and their transition defense.

Despite the shortcomings, there was positivity in the end.

“That shows a lot of character,” Alleyne said of the comeback. “They came on a run and now we’re down. . . . ‘Keep it going, keep it going’ — everybody was saying that. I love this team.

“We're going to bring winning back to St. John's,” Taylor said. “I feel like with coach Pitino and his . . . . up and down playing style, it's going to be very fun and exciting to watch. We're for-sure going to win.”

Taking on Pace: St. John’s plays an exhibition game at Carnesecca against Pace on Oct. 29 before opening the season at home against Stony Brook on Nov. 7. . . . Saturday's ticket sales will go to the Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation.