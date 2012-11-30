D'Angelo Harrison leads Storm past South Carolina

D'Angelo Harrison broke the 20-point mark for the sixth time in seven games this season, finishing with 26 and St. John's beat South Carolina 89-65 on Thursday night in the SEC-Big East Challenge.

The Red Storm (5-2) led 38-26 at halftime and pulled away over the final 10 minutes, leading by as many as 28 points in the final minutes.

Amir Garrett had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Storm while Phil Greene had 13 and JaKarr Sampson 11.

The Red Storm, who were coming off a season-high 55 percent from the field in the last game against Florida Gulf Coast, shot 56.9 percent (33 for 58) against the Gamecocks. Harrison was 8 of 13, including 3 of 6 from 3-poiunt range, while Garrett was 7 of 8 from the field

Michael Cabrera had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Gamecocks (5-2), who were playing their first true road game of the season.

South Carolina junior guard Brenton Williams was taken from the court on a stretcher after falling and injuring his neck when he was fouled on a drive to the basket with 13:34 to play and the Gamecocks trailing 51-41. Williams finished with 10 points.

Williams drove the lane and was fouled by Phil Greene. As he was falling St. John's 6-foot-9, 223-pound freshmen forward Chris Obekpa also fell and landed on Williams. The 175-pound Williams had his neck placed in a brace and he was slid onto a backboard and placed on the stretcher.

A school spokeswoman said Williams was taken to a hospital for evaluation and that he had movement in his extremities.

Bruce Ellington, a running back for the South Carolina football team, made his season debut against St. John's and had seven points on 3-for-10 shooting — missing all four 3-point attempts — in 29 minutes.